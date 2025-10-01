As the New England Patriots prepare for their Week 5 matchup against the unbeaten Buffalo Bills, wide receiver Stefon Diggs praised his former team’s fans while setting the stage for a high-profile divisional showdown.

Diggs, who spent four seasons in Buffalo before being traded in 2024, acknowledged the unique challenge of returning to Orchard Park.

“It’s going to be a crazy atmosphere. Obviously, I spent a lot of years there. They have one of the best fan bases in the game, if not the best fan base. So, shout out to them,” Diggs told ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “In the division, they say it’s one game, but it damn near counts as two. I’m excited for the challenge.”

The game will mark Diggs’ first appearance at Highmark Stadium since leaving the Bills after the 2023 season. His most recent meeting with Buffalo came last year as a member of the Houston Texans, when he caught six passes for 82 yards in a win at NRG Stadium.

Stefon Diggs emerging as key target for Patriots ahead of Orchard Park return vs. Bills

Since joining the Patriots, Diggs has been working his way back into form following a torn ACL suffered in October 2024. Through four games this season, he has recorded 19 receptions for 213 yards and one touchdown. His ability to stretch defenses and create separation has given New England’s offense a much-needed spark during an up-and-down start.

The Patriots enter the matchup at 2-2, aiming to keep pace in a competitive AFC East under new head coach Mike Vrabel. New England has leaned on Diggs as a steady target while continuing to build chemistry on offense.

Buffalo, meanwhile, remains one of the league’s most consistent teams. At 4-0, the Bills have continued to dominate opponents behind Josh Allen’s playmaking and a defense that has limited explosive plays through the first month of the season. The familiarity between Diggs and his former teammates adds another layer to what is already one of the NFL’s fiercest rivalries.

Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 5, at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.