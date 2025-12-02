The New England Patriots didn’t waste any time seizing momentum on Monday night against the New York Giants. After opening the game with a field goal, New England extended its early lead when Marcus Jones delivered one of the most electrifying plays of the NFL season — a 94-yard punt return touchdown that pushed the advantage to 10-0 in the game early.

The play instantly shifted the tone of the game and reminded the league why Jones is considered one of the most dangerous return men in football. After the game, Jones reflected on the moment with a heartfelt look back at the roots of his abilities.

“It's crazy because sometimes we just get lost in the game and people talk about history and things like that we're just like man sometimes you need to sit back and settle in.” said Jones while speaking with ESPN's Scott Van Pelt.

Jones also discussed how he’s been preparing for moments like this since childhood. He also explained that those early memories often come back to him in big moments.

“The first thing I think about is all the times with my dad when I was little he would throw the ball in the air and teach me how to catch points and be like track it,” Jones added, “And, now I'm in the National Football League catching points and things like that and just trying to take advantage of every opportunity.”

That emotional reflection came after a two-week stretch in which Jones delivered back-to-back game-changing scores. Just last week, he recorded a 33-yard pick-six against the Cincinnati Bengals.

His punt-return touchdown on Monday marked his third career punt return touchdown, which also qualifies him for the NFL record book with 75 career returns.

Beyond Jones’ brilliance, Patriots' quarterback Drake Maye continued his strong season, throwing for 282 yards and two touchdowns as New England extended its winning streak to 10 games in the 33-15 victory.

As the Patriots push toward the postseason, Jones’ growth and his ability to flip the field at any moment could become one of New England’s most valuable weapons down the stretch.