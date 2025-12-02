Suddenly the New England Patriots are a dominant NFL powerhouse once again. New England logged their 10th consecutive win by stomping New York 33-15 on Monday Night Football. The Patriots are used to making NFL history, and they did it again by extending their winning streak to 10 games.

Not only have the Patriots won 10 straight games during Mike Vrabel's inaugural season, but they did so emphatically. Now they are in the history books.

“The Patriots are the first team in NFL history with 10 straight games scoring 23+ points and allowing 23 or fewer points in a single season,” ESPN Insights posted on social media on Monday night.

New England has consistently dominated their opponents throughout the 2025 season. They've even played well in both of their defeats on the season. In fact, they maintained their streak of allowing fewer than 23 points in both of those losses. If it weren't for their 33-27 win over the Dolphins in Week 2, that streak would extend all the way through the regular season.

Vrabel clearly knows what he's doing on the defensive side of the football. And he has the Patriots looking like Super Bowl hopefuls just like old times.

Drake Maye has Patriots fans hyped after post-game declaration

The Patriots could not be such a successful team without their second-year quarterback.

Patriots QB Drake Maye made an emphatic statement about what his team can accomplish during the rest of the 2025 season after Monday's big win.

“We've got a great team. We've got great coaches,” Maye told ESPN's Lisa Salters after the game. “I believe in this team a lot. I think we can do some things down the road, but we're taking it one week at a time.”

Maye had a great game, going 24-of-31 for 282 passing yards and two touchdowns. He became the first Patriots QB to have 200+ passing yards, two or more passing touchdowns, and 10+ passing yards per attempt in the first half since Tom Brady in 2017.

It will be exciting to see how much noise the Patriots can make in the playoffs later this winter.

Next up for the Patriots is a late Week 14 bye before the final four weeks of the regular season.