Drake Maye matched a Tom Brady feat during his performance in the New England Patriots' matchup against the New York Giants on Monday night.

Maye is going through the second season of his NFL career. This marked the first Monday night contest that he started in, a primetime milestone that he wanted to impress in.

Safe to say that he balled out against the opposing defense, especially in the first half. NFL researcher Tony Holzman-Escareno revealed that the Maye became the first Patriots quarterback since Brady to pull off this particular feat.

“Drake Maye is the first Patriots QB to have 200+ pass yds, 2+ pass TD and average 10+ pass yards per attempt in the 1st half of a game since Tom Brady in Week 2, 2017. NE finished as AFC’s #1 seed, Brady won NFL MVP, and NE made an appearance in Super Bowl LII (lost to PHI),” Holzman-Escareno wrote.

How Drake Maye, Patriots played against Giants

Drake Maye continues to garner MVP recognition, elevating the Patriots into serious contention status after beating the Giants 33-15.

New England was on fire to start the game, taking a 17-0 lead after the first quarter and never looking back. They added 13 more points before halftime came to a close, showing off their dominant form against a struggling New York squad.

Maye was remarkable with his efficiency leading the offense. He completed 24 passes out of 31 attempts for 282 yards and two touchdowns while adding six rushes for 12 yards.

TreVeyon Henderson and Rhamondre Stevenson combined for 23 carries for 107 yards on the ground while recording six receptions for 59 yars combined. Seven players made three or more catches throughout the night. Hunter Henry led the way with four receptions for 73 yards. Meanwhile, Kayshon Boutte caught four passes for 35 yards and a touchdown while Kyle Williams had a 33-yard receiving touchdown.

New England improved to an 11-2 record on the season, boasting the top spot of the AFC East Division standings. They are above the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins and New York Jets at the moment. In terms of the AFC standings, they also command the top spot. They are above the Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Rolling with 10 straight wins, the Patriots will look forward to their next matchup. They are on a bye next week but will resume play when they host the Bills on Dec. 14 at 1 p.m. ET.