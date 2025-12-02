The New York Giants just watched one of their most important special teamers take a terrifying shot in the middle of a game they can’t afford to lose.

Giants wide receiver and return specialist Gunner Olszewski headed straight to the medical tent on Monday night after New England Patriots linebacker Christian Elliss drilled him on a second-quarter punt return, jarring the ball loose for a fumble and Patriots recovery.

Christian Elliss is seeing red tonight. First Jaxson Dart, then Gunner Olszewski.pic.twitter.com/X98ZkAGkGE — Carlos A. Lopez (@LosTalksPats) December 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

Olszewski tried to cut upfield near his own 25 when Elliss flew down the coverage lane and put his shoulder square into Olszewski’s chest. The ball popped out, the Patriots pounced on it, and the Giants’ All-Pro returner stayed down as trainers rushed in.

NFL columnist and Giants beat reporter Pat Leonard described the scene on X, saying Olszewski “barely can stand up on his own” as staff helped him off and into the blue medical tent, adding bluntly, “He should not return to this game.” The Giants had not immediately announced an official injury designation, but the optics screamed concussion evaluation at a minimum.

A freeze look at the #Giants helmet after the second big hit from #Patriots LB Christian Ellis’s in this game. pic.twitter.com/DDAiWppnud — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) December 2, 2025

Olszewski, a former Patriots fan favorite now back in Foxborough as the Giants’ primary punt and kick returner, had already chipped in offensively, logging 33 rushing yards on two gadget touches out of the backfield.

New England was already in control when the play happened, leading 27-7 late in the second quarter behind a sharp start from quarterback Drake Maye, who opened 13-of-17 for 148 yards and two touchdowns. Giants rookie Jaxson Dart sat at 8-of-11 for 67 yards and a score of his own, but special teams were tilting heavily toward the Patriots even before the fumble.

For Olszewski, who has fought his way back from injuries to reclaim his role as one of the league’s most dangerous returners, this was supposed to be a revenge-night showcase in his old stadium. Instead, one hit completely changes his night.