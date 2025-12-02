New York Patriots coach Mike Vrabel is not one to shy away from sharing his opinion and pointing out a different perspective, especially after a win.

The Patriots stretched their winning streak to 10 games on Monday after steamrolling past the New York Giants, 33-15, at Gillette Stadium. They improved their AFC-leading record to 11-2, including 5-2 at home.

Drake Maye put up another virtuosic performance, going 24-of-31 for 282 yards and two touchdowns—both in the first half, where they erected a huge lead, 31-7.

While the second-year quarterback starred for New England, Christian Elliss also made a big hit on Jaxson Dart in the opening frame, which sent an early message to New York.

For Vrabel, it should also serve as a clear message to the 23-year-old Maye, who was sacked three times.

“It's a weekly reminder to the QB, our QB. I wouldn't get too cute over there by the sidelines. It happens every week,” said the 50-year-old Vrabel, who's in his first season with the Patriots, in a video posted by sports reporter Tom Carroll.

Within Mike Vrabel’s answer on how Christian Elliss’ big hit on Jaxson Dart in the first quarter can help set a tone, Vrabel said hits like that are a teaching moment for Drake Maye: “…It's a weekly reminder to the QB, our QB…I wouldn't get too cute over there by the… pic.twitter.com/0CxLJQkH68 — Tom Carroll (@yaboiTCfresh) December 2, 2025

Obviously, he and Maye have developed a deep trust for each other. There is almost a cosmic connection between them—the seasoned mentor and the talented student—and it has helped the Patriots find a much-needed identity.

Vrabel's latest remark underscored the high standard he has set for Maye, who many believe deserves to be named MVP.

It seems the Patriots have finally found their foundation in Maye. While he may bask in the glory being accorded to him by fans and pundits, Vrabel is always there to remind him that the job is far from done.