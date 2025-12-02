New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye had himself an evening against the New York Giants on Sunday at Gillette Stadium, going 16-of-20 for 207 yards and two touchdowns.

Oh, by the way, that's just in the first half.

Maye carved up the Giants right from the onset, giving the Patriots a comfortable lead at halftime, 30-7.

The 23-year-old signal-caller extended their lead in the first quarter, 17-0, after a three-yard pass to Kayshon Boutte. He followed it up with a 33-yard laser to Kyle Williams in the second frame to maintain their advantage, 24-7.

Maye's masterful performance in the first half had fans buzzing on social media.

“Drake ‘Drake Maye' Maye,” said @nhllex, referring to the meme.

“I LOVE DRAKE MAYE,” professed @vladdyguerrero.

“Drake Maye is literally gonna mess around and win the MVP,” added @Americaonly9.

@Imayebeliever went with a GIF of the popular scene from the movie, “Gladiator.” Even Maximus Meridius would be impressed by Maye's sophomore year.

“He throws the prettiest ball. So smooth. Right in the bucket!” posted @Fyourfeelings18.

“Forget a Pro Bowl. He is the MOST VALUABLE PLAYER,” declared @ButerinStin.

Truly, it has been an MVP-worthy stint for Maye in his second year in the league. There were doubts about Maye when the Patriots drafted him as the third overall pick, particularly his lack of experience and throwing mechanics. Well, clearly, he has proven everyone wrong.

He is looking very much like the team's cornerstone for years to come, and it's scary to think that he is still learning the nuances of the NFL.