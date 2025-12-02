The New England Patriots are facing little resistance as the team attempts to win its 10th straight game. Facing an outmatched New York Giants squad on Monday Night Football, the Patriots jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the first 10 minutes of the game thanks to Marcus Jones’ 94-yard punt return touchdown. The highlight-reel run back followed a field goal on New England’s opening drive.

The Patriots were up 17-0 at the start of the second quarter but the Giants scored a touchdown and forced a punt. New York then drove to New England’s 29-yard line before stalling out. But the Giants were well positioned to make it a one-score game with a field goal attempt.

What followed was some first-class buffoonery. Younghoe Koo set up for a 47-yard try but he somehow completely whiffed on the kick. The blunder left holder Jamie Gillan alone in the backfield with the ball. The Giants punter rolled out and looked to throw a pass but he was quickly chased down and demolished by Jeremiah Pharms Jr.

A closer look shows Koo actually kicking the turf about a foot shy of the football.

Patriots dominate Giants on Monday Night Football

The surreal play was a microcosm of the first half. The Giants’ effort Monday night is best expressed by Koo’s bizarre whiff followed by a frantic 200-pound punter running for his life before getting driven into the turf by a 300-pound defensive tackle.

The Patriots clobbered the Giants in the first half. Jaxson Dart got lit up by Christian Elliss on the sideline, which started a scuffle. New York was understandably touchy about the wicked knock as Dart had just returned from a concussion. Elliss then laid a brutal helmet-to-helmet hit on Gunner Olszewski on a kickoff return.

Olszewski fumbled on the play as he appeared to go limp following the hard contact. The paint on his helmet was chipped from Elliss’ hit. The Giants' return specialist was helped off the field and into the medical tent for evaluation.

The Patriots faced a test without Will Campbell anchoring the offensive line in Week 13. New England’s standout rookie tackle landed on IR with an MCL sprain. However, the team has been dominant against New York. The Patriots would improve to an NFL-best 11-2 with a victory on Monday night.