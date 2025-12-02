Drake Maye wasn't the only one who set the tone early for the New England Patriots in their win over the New York Giants, 33-15, at Gillette Stadium on “Monday Night Football.”

Maye threw two touchdown passes in the first half to open the floodgates for the Patriots, who held a comfortable lead at the break, 31-7.

On defense, it was Christian Elliss who made his presence felt—and more. He made a massive hit on Jaxson Dart in the first quarter, which sparked a fight on the sideline. Dart was running with the ball on 2nd and 13 when Elliss came charging, sending him flying out of bounds.

After the game, Elliss had a short response when asked about the stern message he sent with his big hit on Dart.

“Make sure to slide,” said the 26-year-old linebacker in a video posted by SNY.

Christian Elliss was asked what message a hit like the one on Jaxson Dart sends to opposing offenses: "Make sure to slide" pic.twitter.com/r4n75Yu00P — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) December 2, 2025

He, however, didn't blame the Giants for their furious reaction, acknowledging that it's part of the competitive nature in the NFL.

“I understand it, 100 per cent. If that was Drake that took that shot, we would've probably reacted the exact same way,” said Elliss, who finished with a team-high 10 combined tackles.

Article Continues Below

“But for me, I was more excited, just ready to celebrate with my teammates.”

"I understand it. If that was Drake [Maye] that took that shot, we would've probably reacted the exact same way" Christian Elliss says he understood the Giants' reaction after his hit on Jaxson Dart on the sidelines pic.twitter.com/97RkKX0ze1 — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) December 2, 2025

The Giants were extra protective of the 22-year-old Dart, who made his return after a two-game absence due to a concussion. Fortunately, he avoided any injury.

New England coach Mike Vrabel also used Elliss' aggressive hit to remind Maye about the dangers lurking on the field.

The Patriots continued their hot streak with their 10th straight victory.