The woes of the New York Giants do not seem to end after Tyrone Tracy Jr. suffered a hip injury in the fourth quarter of their loss to the New England Patriots, 33-15, at Gillette Stadium on Monday.

MSG Network's Madelyn Burke reported on X that Tracy was carted off the field, although it remains unclear what his exact status is, as of writing. The fact, however, that he couldn't walk it off isn't looking good for the Giants.

The 26-year-old running back finished with 10 carries for 36 yards.

It would be a huge blow for the Giants if Tracy sits out for an extended period, as he's a key member of the offensive unit, which is already lacking in talent.

Entering the game against the Patriots, Tracy had tallied 103 carries for 398 yards. He's been a diamond in the rough for the Giants after taking him as the 166th overall pick in last year's draft. After impressing in his rookie stint, he was primed to have a bigger role this season. A shoulder injury in Week 3, however, derailed the plan, as he sat out two weeks. Upon his return, Cam Skattebo had taken his spot.

Still, Tracy remained an integral part of the offensive crew. He had a season-high 20 carries for 62 yards in their loss to the Detroit Lions, 34-27, in overtime in Week 12.

Meanwhile, even the return of Jaxson Dart from a concussion didn't help the Giants' cause against the Patriots, as they lost their seventh straight game. They fell to 2-11, including 0-8 on the road.