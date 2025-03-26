The New England Patriots are ushering in another new head coach, Mike Vrabel, who is coming to town this year. On top of that, the Patriots hold the No. 4 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, meaning they should have their choice between a number of top players.

Some options have included Colorado's Travis Hunter and Penn State EDGE Abdul Carter, although it depends on what the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns and New York Giants do with the first three picks of the draft.

With the Titans seemingly set to select a quarterback, the Patriots should have plenty of options at No. 4.

Still, if Hunter and Carter are both gone at No. 4 (which is a possibility), the Patriots have other choices. Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated said LSU OL Will Campbell “should” be the pick, but he also named one Georgia Bulldogs star that he thinks could be a sleeper pick.

“If both are gone, then the need pick would be Campbell. I’ve heard he interviewed well at the combine, and he’s been described to me in the past as Mike Vrabel’s type of guy,” Breer said about the Patriots.

“But the one I can’t get out of my head for them, and I said it on the radio a few weeks ago, is Georgia edge/linebacker/general menace Jalon Walker. There’s so much a defensive coach can do with him. He’s a playmaker. My guess is Vrabel would love him, and would probably have a good vision for him in his defense,” Breer added.

That would be a bit of a surprising pick, especially since he is projected later in the first round of other mock drafts. ClutchPoints' Tim Crean has Walker going to No. 27 to the Baltimore Ravens in his recent mock draft. On the other hand, NFL.com's Bucky Brooks has Walker going at No. 8 to the Carolina Panthers.

Walker spent three years in Athens with Georgia, and in 2024 he had 38 solo tackles with 65 sacks as well as a pair of fumble recoveries. Still, he is a big name to watch, and if the Patriots want to pivot from the OL realm, Walker could find his way to Foxborough when it's all said and done.