We are now under a month away from the 2025 NFL Draft, and things are starting to heat up. Teams have finished the bulk of their free agency signings, which means that teams' needs and draft boards are solidifying, too. And, with the Miami Hurricanes Pro Day now in the rearview mirror (with a large contingent of Tennessee Titans personnel on hand), we may now know the top pick as well. So, without further ado, here is the ClutchPoints 2025 NFL mock draft 4.0.

1. Tennessee Titans — QB Cam Ward, Miami

The Titans have spent most of NFL free agency bulking up the offensive line and adding to that side of the ball in general, suggesting that they are getting ready to start developing a rookie quarterback. If those signs are correct, Cam Ward is the only choice here.

2. Cleveland Browns — EDGE Abdul Carter, Penn State

If Ward is off the board, the Browns can’t mess around. They have to take the best player available, and that player is Abdul Carter. Plus, a defense led by a Carter-Myles Garrett pass-rush should help the Browns win games this season despite having no one of note under center.

3. New York Giants — QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado

Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen wouldn’t come into the 2025 NFL season on the hot seat with only Jameis Winston and Tommy “Cutlets” DeVito at quarterback, right?

Believing that Daboll and Schoen aren’t totally incompetent, you have to think that they will add a potential starting signal0-caller to the roster in the 2025 NFL Draft, and at No. 3, Shedeur Sanders is the only one who makes sense.

4. New England Patriots — CB/WR Travis Hunter, Colorado

This is the dream scenario for the Patriots, with either Carter or Travis Hunter available at No. 4. The fun wrinkle here is that New England is probably the only realistic home for Hunter where he will play more wide receiver than cornerback. Hello, fantasy teams!

5. Jacksonville Jaguars — DT Mason Graham, Michigan

With a new regime in Jacksonville, hopefully the team will draft for skill and production finally, not just guys who look good getting off the bus. In that vein, while Mason Graham has slightly shorter arms than you’d like, he is a monster in the middle and would make life a whole lot easier for Travon Walker and Joshua Hines-Allen.

6. Las Vegas Raiders — RB Ashton Jeanty, Boise State

With Geno Smith now in place, the Raiders actually look like a legit NFL team. That means they don’t have to draft like they are rebuilding. They can actually add weapons to try and make the team better. In Ashton Jeanty, the Silver and Black get arguably the best overall football player in the draft, and adding him to an offense that includes Brock Bowers will be incredibly fun to watch.

7. New York Jets — TE Tyler Warren, Penn State

All signs point to the Jets giving Justin Fields a real chance to finally blossom into a true NFL starter, and that means giving him more weapons to utilize via the 2025 NFL Draft. With talented youngsters like Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall already in the mix, do-it-all tight end Tyler Warren could supercharge the offense if Fields can put it together.

8. Carolina Panthers — WR Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona

The Panthers need a ton of help on defense and could truly draft a player at any position on that side of the ball. That said, Bryce Young’s development is still tenuous at best, and adding an athletic marvel like Tet McMilllan, who has a real chance to become a WR1 is a smart move, especially because the WR pool is pretty shallow this year.

9. New Orleans Saints — WR Matthew Golden, Texas

What should the Saints do? Take an offensive or defensive lineman with massive upside to start a rebuild. What will the Saints do? They will probably fill their biggest need on paper to upgrade for next season and try to compete in the NFC South despite their crumbling roster. In that case, the speedy Matthew Golden will be the pick here.

10. Chicago Bears — EDGE Mykel Williams, Georgia

The Bears were desperate for offensive linemen just a few weeks ago, but through trades and free agency, the team built what seems like a solid O-line for 2025. Now, they can turn their attention to defense and build where the Bears traditionally build. And for this team, they need another pass-rusher opposite Montez Sweat, and Mykel Williams has the raw talent to become a true Monster of the Midway.

11. San Francisco 49ers — OL Will Campbell, LSU

There is a world where offensive lineman could go much higher here with the Patriots, Jaguars, Jets, Saints, and/or Bears all being in the mix for the position. However, since most of the prospects here in 2025 are more tweener guard/tackle types, there is also a world where they slip out of the top 10.

In this 2025 NFL mock draft, that is exactly what happens, and the 49ers get arguably the best lineman in the class. They can then play Will Campbell at guard for a year and either keep him there moving forward or slide him to left tackle when Trent Williams finally retires.

12. Dallas Cowboys — OL Armand Membau, Missouri

If offensive linemen do slip, the run on the position starts here. Jerry Jones doesn’t get enough credit for building from the lines out when the situation dictates. He loves drafting stout linemen high, and Armand Membau is an ascending talent with the skills, size, and attitude to become a Pro Bowl player in this league.

13. Miami Dolphins — OT Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas

While the Dolphins need a lot of help on defense, too, they know that they will only go as far as Tua Tagovailoa will take them in the next few years. That means keeping their QB upright and healthy is a top priority, and whether Kelvin Banks does that at tackle or guard, he will help in that mission.

14. Indianapolis Colts — TE Colston Loveland, Michigan

The Colts will be miffed they missed out on Warren, but Colston Loveland is a pretty good consolation prize. Indy desperately needs another big, fast target for Anthony Richardson to throw to, and the 6-foot-6, 248-pound tight end from Michigan definitely fits that bill.

15. Atlanta Falcons — EDGE Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M

In our previous 2025 NFL mock drafts, this pick has pretty consistently been Marshall edge rusher Mike Green. However, after wowing scouts at the combine, the Falcons keep the idea but change the execution here by choosing Shemar Stewart. He didn’t have the production Green had in college, but his athleticism is wild and he was in the SEC while Green dominated in the Sun Belt.

16. Arizona Cardinals — CB Jahdae Barron, Texas

The Cardinals were another team that fixed a lot of their glaring problems in free agency, focusing in the defensive front seven, so now they can sit back and take the best player available (still at a position of need). In this case, that player is Texas defensive back Jahdae Barron, who may be able to fill a hole at outside corner, nickel, or even safety for the Cardinals.

17. Cincinnati Bengals — EDGE Mike Green, Marshall

Despite no longer going to the Falcons in this 2025 NFL Mock Draft, Green doesn’t fall that far. This should be an easy one for the Bengals, who stink on defense and need a pass rusher to either complement Trey Hendrickson or replace him if they can’t get a deal done. In Green, they get an explosive, high-energy rush end who will have the best chance to succeed if he starts his career as the No. 2 defensive end on a roster.

18. Seattle Seahawks — OG Tyler Booker, Alabama

The Seahawks want to run the rock this season, and upgrading the interior of the offensive line has to be a priority. With this pick, they take the best pure guard in the 2025 NFL Draft in Alabama’s Tyler Booker, and accomplish that goal.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — LB Jihaad Campbell, Alabama

Jihaad Campbell is an uber-athletic linebacker who may have some pass-rush ability as well at 6-foot-3, 235 pounds. This pick as stayed consistent throughout our NFL mock drafts, as Campbell is a perfect long-term replacement for Lavonte David.

20. Denver Broncos — WR Luther Burden III, Missouri

Sean Payton wants to continue building the offense around Bo Nix and taking an explosive playmaker like Luther Burden III can do that. The former Missouri wideout has all types of skills, and a creative play-caller like Payton could turn him into one of the most dangerous weapons in the league.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers — DT Walter Nolen, Ole Miss

The Steelers still need a quarterback, and even if they sign Aaron Rodgers, this doesn’t change. While they could go Jaxson Dart here, they can also get a similar signal-caller in the later rounds. So, with this pick, Pittsburgh upgrades on the stronger side of their team and gets a disruptor up front that will help support T.J. Watt and company while keeping the D one of the best in the league.

22. Los Angeles Chargers — RB Omarion Hampton, North Carolina

Trying to piece together the running back position with mid-level (injury-prone) veterans did not work out for the Chargers last season. Getting a star back to take pressure off of Justin Herbert is key in this year’s draft, and Omarion Hampton is the definition of a bell cow who will thrive under Jim Harbaugh.

23. Green Bay Packers — CB Will Johnson, Michigan

If the Packers could get a WR1 here, they would jump at the chance, but in this draft, that’s just not happening at No. 23. Still, with the way this 2025 NFL Mock Draft falls, they can fill a huge need at corner with a top prospect at the position who slides because of injury.

24. Minnesota Vikings — S Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina

The Vikings lost safety Camryn Bynum, and although they pushed Harrison Smith’s retirement one more year, they need to think long-term about the position. Gamecock’s star Nick Emmanwori is a fast riser after his combine performance, and a versatile, athletic player like this would be perfect in Brian Flores’ defense.

25. Houston Texans — OL Grey Zabel, North Dakota State

This is pretty simple math for the Texans. They have a good roster overall, but the offensive line is a massive problem. They could use an upgrade across the entire line, so drafting a player like Grey Zabel, who can legitimately play all five O-line positions, is a no-brainer.

26. Los Angeles Rams — OT Josh Simmons, Ohio State

The Rams seem to get value no matter where they draft, and this 2025 NFL Mock Draft is no different. If Josh Simmons hadn’t gone out for the season with a knee injury, he would have been in the mix for the first lineman off the board this year. Instead, he slides to No. 26, and the Rams get a long-term building block for the offensive side of the ball who can help Matthew Stafford now and whoever the next QB is down the line.

27. Baltimore Ravens — LB/EDGE Jalon Walker, Georgia

Speaking of value, the Ravens always seem to get a perfect fit slip down to them due to the league’s penchant for focusing on what a player can’t do instead of what they can do (see: Kyle Hamilton in 2022). This year, they get the versatile Jalon Walker because he is a bit of a tweener. However, he should blossom into a star for Baltimore.

28. Detroit Lions — EDGE James Pearce Jr., Tennessee

The Lions have built such a strong roster with high-character players that they can now take a bit of a risk on a player with some question marks. James Pearce Jr.’s pressure rate and production are unquestioned. However, his run-stuffing and overall character are something NFL teams aren’t sold on. In a culture like Detroit’s, he could become a star.

29. Washington Commanders — EDGE Landon Jackson, Arkansas

The Commanders were yet another team that addressed the offensive line in the free agency period, so they too can turn their attention toward defense, as they do in this 2025 NFL Mock Draft. With Landon Jackson, the Commanders get an edge rusher with an intriguing build and potential who could turn into a centerpiece on this defense.

30. Buffalo Bills — DT Kenneth Grant, Michigan

The Bills pick at No. 30 stays the same here, as the team desperately needs a run-stuffing defensive tackle, and Kenneth Grant has the potential to be an elite one of those. The fact that not just one but two of the Bills’ free agent signings on the defensive line got popped for PEDs and will miss six games helps solidify this selection.

31. Kansas City Chiefs — OL Donovan Jackson, Ohio State

The Chiefs’ offensive line is a mess, and they just need talented bodies in front of Patrick Mahomes. In Donovan Jackson, they get a player who profiles as an elite guard and who did an incredible job sliding to left tackle when Josh Simmons went down.

32. Philadelphia Eagles — EDGE Nic Scourton, Texas A&M

The Eagles need to replace Josh Sweat and Brandon Graham on the defensive line, and the 6-foot-3, 257-pound A&M edge rusher can do just that. He may never be a massive sack guy, but he should be able to hold down the edge against the run and the pass as a starter in the NFL for sure, especially when surrounded by the Eagles’ talent.