The New England Patriots are making history with their record and terrific individual performances. And may every Patriots fan be as hyped as Mike Vrabel after the Thursday Night Football win over the Jets.

Vrabel had a big time with seemingly everybody on the team, according to a post on X by Adam Schefter.

Mike Vrabel after New England’s eighth straight win: pic.twitter.com/GUbXQcb1TE — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Patriots got three touchdowns from rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson and held off the Jets in a 27-14 decision. It was the eighth straight win for the Patriots.

Patriots HC Mike Vrabel rocking the excitement train

The Patriots have climbed so far that The Athletic has proclaimed they are “taking over Football America.” Seems a bit dramatic. They only beat the Jets, have lost to the Raiders, and have beaten up on some poor teams.

Still, Vrabel is having fun, according to The Athletic.

“My younger son Carter’s the same age as Drake, and I’m thinking, my God, am I old, Vrabel said. “I’m 50, and it’s just so much fun because these guys are experiencing a lot of this for the first time.

“I forget that sometimes. I forget that the left side of our line is 21 and 22 years old, and our quarterback is 23. And I’m like, OK, there’s going to be a lot of firsts for this program.”

It’s part of what people are calling The Vrabel Effect, according to nbcsportsboston.com. But Vrabel tried to deflect the praise.

“Testament to our players, our staff,” Vrabel said. “I thanked them so many times just being able to roll in there on Monday, have stuff prepared.

“You know, it's hard to go on the road to Tampa, you know, and get your mind ready for that. But also in the back of your mind, you've got a whole other box about, ‘What are you going to do against the Jets?' And being able to get on a plane, come home, get in late, but have that ready to go and have energy and a game plan ready for the players on Monday at 1 o'clock.

“Thank the trainers, thank the staff, the strength staff, everybody involved for getting our players ready to go for the game here in a short week.”