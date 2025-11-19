The New England Patriots are 9-2 and sitting atop the AFC East through Week 11 of the NFL season, but their resurgence hasn’t come without critics. Former Carolina Panthers and Patriots quarterback Cam Newton sparked headlines after delivering sharp criticism on ESPN’s First Take, questioning whether New England’s success is as real as it appears. Newton labeled the team’s run “fool’s gold” and argued their schedule was padded with “sorry scrubs,” predicting a one-and-done playoff exit.

In an article by Sports Illustrated’s Mike Kadlick, he noted that Newton told Stephen A. Smith the Patriots’ success was more a product of their weak schedule than the play of Drake Maye or the Patriots’ offense, suggesting their strong record was inflated by wins over lesser opponents.

“The thing that I have a problem with,” Newton said. “Is if you keep playing sorry scrubs, then you’re going to have this falsetto of a mentality going into the playoffs, and it has one-and-done written all over it.”

Maye was asked about the remarks Monday during his weekly WEEI appearance in Boston. The second-year quarterback gave a calm, measured response, deflecting the criticism and subtly dismissing the noise — while also taking a quiet shot at Newton.

“Oh no, I don’t even know what show he’s on,” Maye said. “I think they get paid to make remarks and make certain comments. So, I just worry about what people in our organization think, and worry about what my teammates think. People are going to have different opinions. I’m just going out there on Sunday and worrying about ourselves.”

First-year head coach Mike Vrabel also addressed the former Auburn standout’s remarks about the team’s 2025 run, telling WEEI the Patriots wouldn’t be leaning on “Cam Newton clips” for motivation. That exchange — along with Maye’s earlier answer — underscored New England’s steady, team-first tone under Vrabel as they get ready for their Week 12 matchup vs. the Cincinnati Bengals.