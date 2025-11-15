The New England Patriots improved to 9-2 with Thursday night’s victory over the New York Jets. New England won its eighth straight game as the team boasts the best record in football. It’s an impressive turnaround after finishing 4-13 last season.

Drake Maye heard MVP chants on Thursday as he led New England to a comfortable win over New York. The Patriots quarterback is breaking out in his second season. And former NFL tight end / current broadcaster Greg Olsen held Maye up as an example to high school athletes.

Olson posted a photo of Nick Saban watching Maye play high school basketball during a recruiting visit. “Dear young athletes- keep this photo saved to your phone and show the next person who says you have to focus on one sport in HS. The amount of kids I’ve heard say ‘I can’t risk getting hurt’ or ‘my coach won’t let me’ drives me crazy. You get one shot to be a HS athlete,” Olson wrote.

Drake Maye has the Patriots on top again

Maye excelled at football and basketball at Myers Park High School in Charlotte, North Carolina. He was named male athlete of the year by The Charlotte Observer in 2019. Maye also received All-Conference and All-District honors.

Article Continues Below

Initially, Maye committed to Saban’s Alabama program at the end of his junior year. However, he de-committed in his senior season, choosing to play for North Carolina instead.

Maye has strong ties to UNC as his father played for the Tar Heels. Of course, Bryce Young probably also played a large role in his decision to switch schools. Alabama added Young at quarterback after Maye committed but before he graduated high school.

The Patriots selected Maye third overall in 2024 after a strong career at UNC. And he’s already among the top quarterbacks in the NFL.

First-year head coach Mike Vrael has clearly helped the Patriots get back to their winning ways. But Maye has been New England’s driving force in 2025. The team is on track to win the AFC East for the first time since Tom Brady was under center in 2019.