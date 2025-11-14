While New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye is putting up epic numbers, teammate TreVeyon Henderson is pushing for the lead-dog role at running back. And Henderson just had a game never before seen in franchise history.

Here are the impressive numbers, according to a post on X by Mike Reiss.

“Patriots Friday

NOTES: NFL-best 9-2 record after win over NYJ…QB Drake Maye (+250) favorite for NFL MVP, per ESPN Bet Sportsbook…TreVeyon Henderson: 1st NE rookie ever to have 2 rushing TDs & receiving TD in a game … Stefon Diggs – 3 100-yard games.”

It was quite a night for Henderson as the Patriots (9-2) won their eighth straight game with a 27-14 decision against the Jets. Henderson carried 19 times for 62 yards and two scores. He also caught five passes for 31 yards and a touchdown.

Patriots RB TreVeyon Henderson improving

The Patriots seemed reluctant to use Henderson when Rhamondre Stevenson was healthy. He got the following touches through the first eight weeks: 11, 5, 14, 9, 8, 10, 2, and 10.

However, over the last three games, he got 18, 15, and 24 touches. And guess what happened? He cut loose for 87, 150, and 93 total yards with five touchdowns. It sure looks like Henderson has arrived.

Maye said Henderson is taking advantage of opportunities, according to NFL.com.

“I think it was a big time for him stepping up, and it's been great for him to get all these reps, to keep getting these reps,” Maye said. “He wants to be great.”

As for Henderson, he said he’s trying to take things in stride.

“I think it's a journey,” Henderson said of his emergence over the past two games. “The NFL comes with a lot of highs and lows. I think the biggest thing is just the preparation going into the week. And with the reps that we have just trying to take advantage of them and continuing to try to grow and get better as a player.”

Consistency matters, and tight end Hunter Henry said Henderson is finding it.

“I think he's been consistent day in and day out, even those times where he wasn't maybe producing like everybody thought,” Henry said. “But it takes time, too. This is a new offense for him. There are a lot of new intangibles, protection-wise, running the football, there's new schemes.”