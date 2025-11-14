New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft had compliments to share about Josh McDaniels for how he developed Drake Maye throughout the team's 2025 season.

McDaniels returned to the Patriots this past offseason following an underwhelming head coaching stint with the Las Vegas Raiders. His history with New England is remarkable, helping the franchise achieve six Super Bowl wins throughout his journey. Returning to the team a third time meant he would have the responsibility of helping head coach Mike Vrabel develop Maye, going through the early stages of his career.

Maye has excelled under McDaniels' direction this year. Throughout the first 10 games, he completed 205 passes for 2,555 yards and 19 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also added 66 rushes for 283 yards and two scores on the ground.

Kraft talked about McDaniels' impact on Maye ahead of the team's Week 11 matchup on 98.6 The Sports Hub. He gives a lot of credit to the offensive coordinator, seeing how he understands the young quarterback and maximizes his best traits.

“I have to give a lot of credit to Josh McDaniels. Josh has learning curve experience in this area having worked with Tommy, watching how he evolved. Josh also has unique knowledge of many different offenses,” Kraft said.

“I think he understands Drake and how he operates and adapting him into the culture of whomever we’re playing the next week and looking at their weaknesses where we hopefully can exploit it. They’ve developed a great chemistry.”

What lies ahead for Drake Maye, Patriots

Article Continues Below

Robert Kraft is liking the direction Mike Vrabel and Josh McDaniels is taking Drake Maye as members of the Patriots. And with an excellent record this season, it's safe to say this will remain the case for the long term.

The Patriots continued their success with a 27-14 victory over the New York Jets on Thursday night. Maye had a solid performance once again, completing 25 passes out of 34 attempts for 281 yards and a touchdown.

New England improved to a 9-2 record, boasting the top spot of the AFC East Division standings. They are above the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins and Jets at the moment. In terms of the AFC standings, they also sit at the top spot while leading over the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos.

The Patriots will look forward to their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Cincinnati Bengals on Nov. 23 at 1 p.m. ET.