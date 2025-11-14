With their 27-14 win over the New York Jets, quarterback Drake Maye has led the New England Patriots to a 9-2 start. In the process, Maye has put up numbers no other NFL quarterback ever has.

The QB has over 2,500 passing yards and 250 rushing yards, alongside 20+ passing touchdowns. Furthermore, Maye has a completion percentage over 70 while the Patriots have a winning percentage over .800. No quarterback has reached those echelons over an 11-game stretch in NFL history, via OptaSTATS.

In 11 starts this season, the @Patriots' Drake Maye has: 2500+ passing yards

250+ rushing yards

20+ TD passes

70.0+ comp pct

.800+ win pct No other QB in NFL history has put up those numbers over any span of 11 starts in a single regular season. pic.twitter.com/6s2EdZKB1Q — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) November 14, 2025

Alongside his personal records, Maye has the Patriots playing at an elite level. He became just the fourth quarterback in 20 years to lead his team on an eight-game win streak in which they score 20+ points per game, via Mike Reiss of ESPN. New England will need to finish strong, but the playoffs are more than within reason.

Against the Jets, Maye completed 25-of-34 passes for 281 yards and a touchdown. While New York scored the first touchdown, New England responded with two in the second quarter, setting the tone for the rest of the matchup. A 10-point lead entering the fourth quarter allowed the Patriots to coast to victory.

Maye has now thrown for 2,836 yards, 20 touchdowns and five interceptions. Add in another 285 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. After being named a Pro Bowler as a rookie, it's not surprising to see Maye earning MVP buzz as a sophomore.

How the quarterback closes out this season will determine exactly where the Patriots stand as a true playoff contender. But if his next 11 games look how his last 11 did, New England is in a strong place.