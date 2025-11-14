New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye was in a jovial mood as he talked to reporters after their game on Thursday. He had every right to be. He just led the Patriots to their eighth straight win after defeating the New York Jets, 27-14.

Maye, who was showered with MVP chants, went 25-of-34 for 281 yards and one touchdown. But it was his steadiness for 60 minutes that impressed many, as the second-year quarterback continued to showcase his mature game.

While he was answering a question about his mindset, Will Campbell snuck in to playfully interrupt the postgame conference. Before Campbell could even talk, Maye jokingly admonished him.

“Man, get out of here rookie!” said the 23-year-old signal-caller with a laugh.

“Drake ‘Drake Maye' Maye!” exclaimed the 21-year-old Campbell before leaving the room.

The rookie offensive tackle was referring to the meme that grew around Maye in last year's draft. It's a mockery of the flashy nicknames being given to athletes. Maye was drafted third overall by the Patriots out of North Carolina.

Well, Maye is definitely making a name for himself amid an MVP-type run. He is averaging a 71.9% completion rate, throwing for 2,836 yards and 20 touchdowns—both third-best in the league.

Fans believe that New England has finally found the guy to lead the team in the post-Tom Brady era. The Patriots haven't been to the playoffs for three straight seasons.

You can call Maye anything you want, but safe to presume, the only thing he cares about is being called a Super Bowl champion.