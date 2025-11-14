Christian Gonzalez had high remarks for Mike Vrabel as the New England Patriots continue to roll with an eight-game win streak after beating the New York Jets 27-14 on Thursday night.

New England had a bumpy first three games to the 2025 NFL season. They lost at home to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1. Bouncing back with a road win over the Miami Dolphins, they suffered another home loss at the hands of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

It has been smooth sailing for New England ever since. They have strung together eight consecutive wins as they soared to the top of the league standings as one of the best performing teams this season. That much was no different after taking down the Jets in Week 11.

Gonzalez reflected on the win after the game, per reporter Andrew Callahan. He gave credit to Vrabel for motivating the team in a way that allows them to be at their best on a game-by-game basis.

“He knows how to get us going. And you can call it getting under our skin a little bit,” said Gonzalez, who made five tackles in the win.

“Has he gotten under Gonzalez’s skin?” one reporter asked, via Callahan.

“He has a couple times. But you know, it's for the best,” Gonzalez replied.

Christian Gonzalez says Mike Vrabel has done an amazing job. “He knows how to get us going. And you can call it getting under our skin a little bit.” Has he gotten under Gonzalez’s skin? “He has a couple times. But you know, it's for the best.” pic.twitter.com/GKRNFZ7zHb — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) November 14, 2025

How Mike Vrabel, Patriots played against Jets

Article Continues Below

Chistian Gonzalez and the Patriots continue to soar as Mike Vrabel keeps on having a great season in his first year leading the franchise. Their convincing win over the Jets was simply another example of that.

New York got on the scoreboard first with a touchdown from Justin Fields. Despite this, New England fired back with three straight touchdown drives throughout the second and third quarters. The Jets were unable to recover from that as the Patriots locked in on both sides of the ball.

Drake Maye had himself a solid night as he continues to build his MVP case. He completed 25 passes out of 34 attempts for 281 yards and a touchdown.

TreVeyon Henderson torched the Jets' defense all night, especially in the red zone. He had 19 of the team's 27 carries for 62 yards and two touchdowns while recording five catches for 31 yards and a touchdown.

Five players recorded three or more catches in the game, including Henderson. Stefon Diggs led the way with nine receptions for 105 yards. Mack Hollins came next with four catches for 64 yards, Hunter Henry had four receptions for 45 yards, while DeMario Douglas caught three passes for 36 yards.

The Patriots will look forward to their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Cincinnati Bengals on Nov. 23 at 1 p.m. ET.