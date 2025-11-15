New England Patriots fans were hopeful that the team was just being cautious with Milton Williams during Thursday's 27-14 win versus the New York Jets. No such luck. The fifth-year defensive tackle and Super Bowl standout could miss multiple weeks with a high ankle sprain, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Williams suffered the injury in the first quarter and did not return to the field. Pats head coach Mike Vrabel expressed his desire to play it safe and begin treating the ankle right away, leading some to believe that the free agent acquisition could push through the pain if necessary. Clearly, though, this is not a quick fix.

New England (9-2) has a two-game cushion in the AFC East standings and faces the sub-.500 Cincinnati Bengals and New York Giants before its Week 14 bye, so Vrabel and the training staff could deem it wise to give Williams an extended break. Obtaining home-field advantage in the playoffs is obviously important for a franchise that has not experienced postseason football in a few years, but one must take these type of injuries seriously. A lingering ankle issue could cause more trouble in the long run.

The Patriots signed the 6-foot-3, 290-pounder to a four-year, $104 million contract in March with the intention of adding instant credibility to their defense. He secured the big payday after posting two sacks, two stuffs, five solo tackles and four total pressures in the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl 59 victory over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Williams has missed three tackles and struggled at times on run defense, but he is making a definite impact in Foxborough.

The 2021 third-round draft pick has amassed three and a half sacks, seven tackles for loss and 35 total pressures in 11 games this season. Apart from what he can do on the field, Milton Williams' leadership skills are incredibly valuable to Vrabel. The Patriots still have more than a week before they square off with the Bengals in Paycor Stadium. Perhaps the prognosis will shift toward a more positive direction by then.