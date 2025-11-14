On Thursday evening, the New England Patriots continued their winning ways with a comfortable 27-14 home win over the New York Jets in prime time. It was another decent game from quarterback Drake Maye, who completed 25 of his 34 pass attempts, good for 281 yards and a touchdown.

After the game, former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III took to X, formerly Twitter, with high praise for the rising star.

“Drake Maye and the New England Patriots are playing efficient winning football. Drake Maye has been the breakout QB of the year and it’s not even close. Mike Vrabel brought an identity and Drake is thriving leading a team with fire and desire. His potential is being realized,” wrote Griffin.

Indeed, Maye has been playing at an elite level throughout much of this season and has even garnered some fringe speculation that he could appear on some MVP ballots later on this year.

Meanwhile, the Patriots recently silenced some of their doubt about their remarkably weak strength of schedule with a road win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and will now go back to playing league cellar dwellers for the next few weeks, starting with Thursday's win over New York.

The Patriots still have a decent chance of securing not only the AFC East crown, but the number one overall seed in the conference as a whole, and the play of Maye is a big part of the reason why.

The Patriots will next take the field next Sunday on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals.