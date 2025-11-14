Drake Maye. The second-year quarterback has been on a tear this season. Maye has placed himself in MVP discussions this season, leading the New England Patriots to a 9-2 record through 11 weeks of the season. The star quarterback is earning a ton of praise from fans and analysts for his surgical precision on the field.

Maye's latest exploits came against the New York Jets in Week 11. Against their division rivals, Maye completed 73.5% of his passes for 281 yards and one touchdown and no interceptions. While the Patriots did most of their goal-line damage on the ground, Maye's precision put the Pats in that position in the first place.

Is Maye the best player in the NFL? It's hard to tell, but his Patriots teammates certainly believe that. Rookie Will Campbell said as much, per Jeremy Fowler.

Will Campbell on Drake Maye: "I'm biased, but best player in the NFL."

Maye has been electric for the Patriots this season. Through eleven games this season, he's posted a bonkers 71.9% completion rate, completing 2,836 yards on the ground. Perhaps even more impressively, he's thrown 20 touchdowns to just five interceptions. Maye's accuracy and ball security have turned him into one of the most impressive quarterbacks this season. He's added 285 yards on the ground along with two touchdowns.

With a relatively soft schedule ahead of them, the Patriots are well on their way to their first playoff appearance in the Maye-Mike Vrabel era. They've already secured a winning season after compiling nine wins. Now, it's just a matter of fending off the Buffalo Bills for AFC East supremacy.