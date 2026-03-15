The crescent moon is rising over New Orleans. For the first time in years, the air around the Caesars Superdome has a waft of genuine hope rather than just the heavy scent of rebuilding. By bringing Travis Etienne Jr back to the Bayou on a massive four-year, $52 million deal, Mickey Loomis and Kellen Moore haven't just signed a running back. They have seemingly reclaimed a piece of Louisiana’s football soul. It was a move that felt written in the stars, a “no-brainer” as Etienne himself called it during his introductory press conference.

That said, in the cold, calculated world of the NFL, sentiment only gets you so far. Now, sure, the “Who Dat Nation” is busy buying up No. 3 jerseys and dreaming of explosive screen passes. The reality of the 2026 season looms large, though. Signing a superstar playmaker is a fantastic opening act. Still, if the Saints think the work is done, they are gravely mistaken. To truly transform this roster from a sentimental favorite into a legitimate NFC contender, there is one glaring, high-stakes move that still needs to be made before the draft clock starts ticking in April.

Survival and growth

To understand where the Saints are going, we must look at the turbulent waters they navigated just one year ago. The 2025 campaign was a grueling test of patience for a fanbase that had grown weary of mediocre finishes. Under first-year head coach Kellen Moore, New Orleans stumbled out of the gate with a dismal 2-10 start. That had many calling for a complete fire sale.

However, the narrative shifted dramatically in the winter months. Behind the late-season emergence of Tyler Shough, who earned Pepsi Rookie of the Year honors with a blistering 103.3 passer rating, the Saints caught fire. They won four of their final five games to finish with a 6-11 record. Yes, they missed the playoffs for a fifth consecutive season. That said, the foundation was finally visible. Chris Olave proved he was an elite tier-one anchor with over 1,100 yards. Juwan Johnson evolved into a premier safety valve at tight end. It was a season that ended with a whisper of “what if.” Their late surge provided the front office with the motivation to finally get aggressive in the 2026 market.

Freedom and aggression

Fast forward to the opening week of the 2026 NFL Free Agency, and the Saints look like a completely different organization. For years, the team was defined by “cap hell.” However, the record-setting $301.2 million league salary cap has finally provided Loomis with the financial freedom to be a predator rather than prey.

The team moved swiftly, restructuring Erik McCoy’s contract to open up immediate breathing room and then hitting the market with a vengeance. Beyond the blockbuster Etienne signing, the Saints fortified the trenches by landing the top guard on the market, David Edwards, on a deal worth $15 million annually. They also brought back a familiar face in linebacker Kaden Elliss. He should fill the massive void left by Demario Davis’s departure to the Jets. New Orleans also added reliable depth with tight end Noah Fant and defensive tackle John Ridgeway III.

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It has been a masterclass in roster stabilization, giving Shough the protection and the weapons he needs to take the next leap in his sophomore campaign. Yet, even with these high-profile arrivals, the roster remains top-heavy and dangerously thin at one specific, premium position.

The big move

The signing of Etienne is a game-changer for the offense. Now, the move the Saints must still make involves the defensive side of the ball. That means securing a blue-chip edge rusher to pair with Chase Young. Of course, Moore’s offense is poised to put up points. The defense, though, is currently entering a dangerous transition period. With Cameron Jordan hitting the open market and the departure of veteran leadership like Davis, the Saints’ pass rush is at risk of becoming a one-man show. Relying solely on Young to generate pressure is a recipe for disaster in a division that now features high-powered passing attacks. The Saints currently have a pretty healthy remaining cap space. While some of that is earmarked for their No. 8 overall draft pick, they cannot afford to wait until late April to find a disruptive force on the edge.

If the Saints are serious about the 2026 season, they need to aggressively pursue a veteran like Joey Bosa or AJ Epenesa to provide a consistent threat opposite Young. In the Saints' 3-4 defensive alignment, having an outside linebacker who can win one-on-one matchups is not a luxury but a necessity. The Etienne signing gives the Saints the “oomph” they lacked in the backfield. However, a secondary move for a premier pass rusher is what will actually allow this team to close out games. We saw too many leads evaporate in 2025 because the defense couldn't get off the field in the fourth quarter. By adding a high-motor edge rusher now, New Orleans can go into the draft with the flexibility to take the best player available. They can perhaps consider a lockdown cornerback rather than being forced into a need pick at No. 8.

Looking ahead

The Etienne acquisition has successfully energized the city and fixed a broken run game. The job is only half-finished, though. Football is won in the trenches and at the point of attack. If Mickey Loomis can pull off one more significant defensive signing, he won't just be building a team that's fun to watch on a Sunday afternoon. He'll build a team that’s capable of playing late into January. The clock is ticking, and while the homecoming celebration for Etienne is well-deserved, the real work of championship building requires one more big swing on the defensive line.