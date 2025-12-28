The New Orleans Saints beat the Tennessee Titans 34-26 on Sunday, moving to 6-10 on the season. The offense was spectacular in their fourth win in a row, all with a rookie quarterback. Saints head coach Kellen Moore says that Tyler Shough is putting together an Offensive Rookie of the Year campaign with his great play.

“‘I think Tyler has had an exceptional year. His composure, his growth, really special season.' — Kellen Moore when asked about Tyler Shough for OROY,” Katherine Terrell of ESPN reported.

Shough threw for 333 yards and two touchdowns with no turnovers in Sunday's win. The Saints are now 5-4 in Shough's nine starts, including four wins in a row. Despite a poor record this season, New Orleans may have found a new quarterback in Shough.

The Saints took Shough in the second round of April's NFL Draft. While he spent a long time in college, there were not a lot of expectations because of his injury history. Spencer Rattler won the training camp battle, but Shough has shone since coming into the lineup.

The Offensive Rookie of the Year class is significantly weaker than last year's. Jayden Daniels won it over historic seasons from Brock Bowers and Brian Thomas Jr, all of which would lap the 2025 field. But with Travis Hunter injured and Tetairoa McMillan's poor Week 17 performance, Shough has a chance.

The Saints looked hapless at the beginning of the season, including at head coach. But Moore has turned things around with Shough at quarterback, and all of a sudden, there is some brightness in their future. Chris Olave was dominant on Sunday, with 119 yards and a touchdown.

A budding relationship between Olave and Shough is a great thing for the Saints and their fans. They hope to see it come to fruition one more time in Week 18 against the Atlanta Falcons.