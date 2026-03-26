With the NFL Draft slowly approaching, teams have begun to key in on some of the prospects that they believe they may select when they're on the clock. Ohio State star Arvell Reese is projected to be a top pick in the draft, and teams in that range have already started to reach out to him for dinner and other things, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

“Ohio State’s Arvell Reese had dinner with the New York Jets and New Orleans Saints this week in Columbus, and he also had a lengthy meeting with the New York Giants around his pro day workout,” Fowler wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Jets have the No. 2 pick in the draft, and with the Las Vegas Raiders most likely drafting Fernando Mendoza, there is a good chance New York goes with a defender. It would not be a bad pick for the Jets, especially when looking at how their defense performed last season. Adding a player like Reese would be huge for the team, and they could get back to putting pressure on the quarterback.

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The Saints have the No. 8 pick in the draft, and though Reese may be gone by that time, they could always trade up for him. They're also a team that was not great on defense last season, and Reese could help them improve their defensive line with his skill set.

The Giants have the No. 5 pick, and they've gotten pieces over the past few drafts to improve their defensive line. Abdul Carter and Kayvon Thibodeaux are set to be a dangerous duo in the trenches, and adding someone like Reese would only make them more disruptive.

It will be interesting to see where Reese lands when it's draft time, and these conversations that he's having with teams will go a long way toward determining when he's picked.