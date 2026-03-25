This time last year, the New Orleans Saints were embroiled in quarterback uncertainty and were unsure if they had a long-term starter on the roster. They are moving with aplomb this offseason, as Tyler Shough reflects on a productive rookie campaign and begins preparation for an intriguing second NFL season. Even so, it can be helpful to have depth at the most important position in the sport. Zach Wilson is coming to The Crescent City.

The Saints are signing the former No. 2 overall draft pick to their QB room, per Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football. If everything goes well, he could challenge Spencer Rattler for the backup job in training camp.

Wilson struggled colossally with the New York Jets, cementing himself as one of the biggest NFL Draft busts in modern-day history. Though, as Sam Darnold and Geno Smith have both proven, a player can find success after leaving one of the most dysfunctional organizations in the league. Saints head coach Kellen Moore is a respected offensive mind who has had a positive influence on multiple signal-callers, including Shough. His tutelage could be good for Wilson.

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The 26-year-old out of BYU will only start games for New Orleans if injury misfortune strikes (Shough had trouble in that area during college), but perhaps he can hone his skills and position himself for a future opportunity.

Zach Wilson, who attempted 11 passes for the Miami Dolphins last season, has a 57.0 completion percentage and has thrown for 6,325 yards and 23 touchdowns during his NFL career. He will acclimate himself to his new team and do what he can to secure the No. 2 slot on the depth chart.