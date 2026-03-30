The New Orleans Saints made one of the biggest moves of the 2026 NFL free agency period when they signed Travis Etienne Jr., a former running back for the Jacksonville Jaguars, to a four-year, $52 million deal. But that big signing right away brought up a big question: What does it mean for Alvin Kamara?

Head coach Kellen Moore addressed the elephant in the room Monday at the NFL owners meetings in Phoenix, offering his most definitive statement yet on the veteran running back's status.

“He's certainly on the roster and part of the running back room,” Moore said. “We feel fortunate that we were able to acquire Travis. But there's a lot of work there to be had. … It's a great situation for us.”

Moore's words were sharp but measured. On the one hand, he said that Kamara is still a Saint, at least for now. The phrase “a lot of work there to be had,” on the other hand, makes it sound like the coaching staff hasn't decided how the backfield will be set up for training camp yet.

The background adds even more depth to this situation. In early March, the Saints changed Kamara's contract in a strange way. They cut $8.1 million from their 2026 salary cap and added an exit ramp that would give New Orleans more financial freedom if Kamara is not on the roster. That move, was not a routine conversion, it was widely interpreted as the Saints positioning themselves to either release or facilitate a trade of the five-time Pro Bowler.

Kamara, who will be 31 in July, just finished his worst statistical season as a pro. Because of an MCL injury, he could only play in 11 games in 2025. He ended the season with career-low totals of 471 rushing yards and one touchdown. His receiving numbers also went down.

With Etienne projected to enter training camp as New Orleans' clear RB1, Kamara's role, if he stays, would be that of a complementary back, a significant shift from the featured-back status he enjoyed for nearly a decade. Moore acknowledged that the roster does have room for both, noting depth pieces like Audric Estime provide flexibility.

For now, Moore isn't closing any doors. But in New Orleans, the clock on Kamara's storied tenure is ticking louder than ever.