The New Orleans Saints are continuing to reshape their backfield, signing running back Ty Chandler, according to a report from Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football.

Underhill shared the update Tuesday on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“The Saints are signing RB Ty Chandler, per source.”

Chandler, 27, joins New Orleans after spending the previous four seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. He appeared in three games during the 2025 season, rushing for 47 yards on 17 carries while adding 11 receiving yards on three receptions across four targets.

His most productive campaign came in 2023, when he carved out a larger role in Minnesota’s offense. That season, Chandler totaled 461 rushing yards on 102 carries across 17 games, scoring three touchdowns. He also contributed in the passing game, recording 21 receptions on 25 targets for 159 yards.

Saints continue active offseason with Ty Chandler addition, Travis Etienne signing

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The addition provides the Saints with additional depth and versatility in the backfield as the team looks to retool its offense heading into the 2026 season.

New Orleans has been active early in the offseason following a 6-11 finish in 2025. The team made a significant move at running back by signing former Jacksonville Jaguars standout Travis Etienne Jr. to a four-year, $52 million deal during the opening week of free agency.

In addition to bolstering the offense, the Saints addressed the defensive side of the ball by bringing back linebacker Kaden Elliss. After spending three seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, Elliss agreed to a three-year contract worth $33 million to return to New Orleans.

With multiple additions on both sides of the roster, the Saints continue to build depth and competition as they aim to rebound in the upcoming season.