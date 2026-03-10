NFL free agency opened up on Monday, and it was quite the flurry of impactful moves. Future Hall of Fame wide receiver Mike Evans signed with the San Francisco 49ers. The Miami Dolphins signed Malik Willis after letting Tua Tagovailoa walk, who signed with the Atlanta Falcons. But maybe most notably, Super Bowl LX MVP Kenneth Walker III joined the Kansas City Chiefs. But one move from later in the day that flew somewhat under the radar involved the New Orleans Saints.

The Saints signed veteran tailback Travis Etienne to a 4-year, $52 million contract. The former 2021 first-round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars joins a backfield that includes Alvin Kamara, Kendre Miller, and Devin Neal.

Following a subpar 2024 season, Etienne bounced back in 2025 with a strong season. So, that prompts the question: Did the Saints get fair market value for the talented running back?

Saints grade for Travis Etienne signing

Etienne, a Louisiana native, is headed back home in 2026. As a senior at Jennings High School in Jennings, LA, Etienne burst onto the scene with 2,459 rushing yards and 39 touchdowns. That led to him playing college ball at Clemson, where he and former teammate Trevor Lawrence captured a National Championship.

Over the course of his four seasons with the Jaguars, Etienne was very productive. He missed his rookie year with a foot injury, but hit the ground running ever since, pun intended.

In 2022 and 2023, the new Saints running back rushed for 2,133 yards, scoring 16 times on the ground. But his work in the passing game is where he truly excelled. Etienne has caught 168 passes for 1,338 yards in his career, catching a career-high six touchdown passes last season.

That is something that has been prominent in the Saints' offensive attack for years.

Kamara has been among the best pass-catching backs in the NFL for years. However, age and injuries have caught up to the former Tennessee Volunteer. Kamara is entering the final year of a 2-year, $24,5 million contract he signed before last season. The writing is on the wall: Kamara's days of elite production are a thing of the past.

Miller has always been highly talented but unable to garner much playing time. His inability to pick up the blitz and squabbles with the coaching staff have hampered his pro prospects.

Neal is nothing more than a depth player at the position.

So, signing Etienne through free agency was a prudent decision. The Saints have questions on the offensive line. Etienne's ability to make guys miss in open space ought to help.

New Orleans is in rebuilding mode, but might be ahead of schedule. They were far more competitive in 2025 than most expected. Much of that had to do with the emergence of rookie quarterback Tyler Shough. Now, he has a legit threat entering his age-27 season in the backfield.

Over the last few seasons, the Saints have done an admirable job of remaining under the NFL's $301 million salary cap. They entered free agency $11 million under the cap. That includes $48 million of dead money if Demario Davis, Cameron Jordan, Taysom Hill, and Foster Moreau void on Wednesday.

New Orleans had a clear need and the space to make it happen.

Saints Grade: B+