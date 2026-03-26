The New Orleans Saints are in an interesting spot for the 2026 NFL Draft because they are in the eighth spot overall. That range is usually where front offices decide whether to go after a safe, high-floor prospect or trust their board and go after a player they think can do better than his draft slot. Three sleeper names that stand out as interesting options for New Orleans to think about are Jordyn Tyson, Mansoor Delane, and Rueben Bain Jr.

None of these players would be the obvious choice in the top 10, which is what makes the conversation so interesting. The Saints need more than just good starters; they need players who can make a difference. All three of these prospects have skills that could make them better pros than some of the more well-known names who are expected to go early.

Jordyn Tyson could give the Saints a true offensive spark

At No. 8, Jordyn Tyson would be an interesting choice for the Saints if they want to make their offense more explosive. His skills make defenses line up differently before the snap and let a play-caller be more aggressive once the ball is in the air. Tyson looks like the kind of receiver who can put pressure on coverage vertically, make space with quick movements, and turn normal catches into big plays.

Fit is what makes him especially appealing to New Orleans. The Saints have spent too many long stretches in recent years looking like they were going to win without actually being dangerous. Tyson could change that right away. He would give the offense a target who can win outside, work in space, and make the passing game faster. That matters for a team that hasn't had many easy explosive plays.

Mansoor Delane would fit the Saints' defensive DNA

If New Orleans wants to stay true to its defensive roots, Mansoor Delane is a player they should really think about. He looks like a player who would fit in well with the modern NFL, he's tough, adaptable, and can compete with a wide range of receivers. Delane is the kind of player that defensive coordinators love because he can play as an outside corner, a matchup piece, or a defensive back who can move around the formation.

The Saints NEED a cornerback & Mansoor Delane is the top guy in this draft class https://t.co/hf9avRBV4T pic.twitter.com/0KLaQYW4yp — Trizzy Trace (@tracegirouard48) March 26, 2026

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Because he can do so many things, he's a sleeper at No. 8 instead of a reach. You don't always have to pick the biggest names in the top 10, sometimes you just need to pick the ones that fit the best. Delane's personality and style would fit in well in New Orleans. He fights for the catch point, isn't afraid of contact, and has the kind of edge that usually shows up quickly on Sundays.

Rueben Bain Jr. might have the highest ceiling of the group

Of the three sleeper picks, Rueben Bain Jr. might have the most potential. Bain would be a good choice at No. 8 if the Saints think that the best way to fix their defense is to make the pass rush better. Bain has the kind of power, burst, and disruptive potential that can change games. Edge defenders who can consistently affect the quarterback are some of the most valuable players in football.

It's easy to see why this is appealing, pressure moves. A defense can still be competitive even if coverage breaks down or the offense has trouble if it has a pass rusher who can ruin protection plans. Bain is likely to be that kind of player. He has a strong body and a drive that coaches love to build around. People may not all agree that he is a lock top-10 prospect, but those are the kinds of players who teams end up getting for cheap when they trust the tape over what people say.

The truth is that the Saints at No. 8 shouldn't be drafting for comfort. They should be drafting players who will have a big impact in the long run, fit their scheme, and have a lot of potential. Jordyn Tyson would add energy to the offense, Mansoor Delane would make the secondary stronger by being tough and adaptable, and Rueben Bain Jr. would give the front seven a possible tone-setter off the edge.

These are the kinds of names to keep an eye on if New Orleans wants to shock people in the 2026 NFL Draft. They might be called “sleepers” right now, but all three of them have the skills to make that label look stupid very quickly.