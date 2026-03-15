The New Orleans Saints were pleasantly surprised by QB Tyler Shough during his rookie season. Shough logged 2,384 passing yards with 10 touchdowns and six interceptions through 11 games during a rebuilding season in New Orleans. But will the Saints be able to cash in on one veteran quarterback who is mulling a return to the NFL in 2026?

Former Saints quarterback Derek Carr made headlines this offseason when he said he's thinking about unretiring.

Carr declared that he would consider a return under two conditions. He wants to be healthy enough that a return to the NFL makes sense for him. Carr also wants a chance to win a Super Bowl with whichever team he potentially signs with.

But have the Saints received any calls inquiring about his services? Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk reported on Saturday that the answer is still no.

“As of Scouting Combine week, the Saints hadn’t heard from any team regarding a potential trade for Carr’s contract rights,” Florio wrote. “Through the first week of free agency, we’re told, the Saints still haven’t gotten any inquiries.”

Article Continues Below

That is not great news for New Orleans, as many quarterback-needy teams addressed the position during the first week of NFL free agency.

The Dolphins signed Malik Willis, the Vikings swiped Kyler Murray from the Cardinals, and the Jets traded for QB Geno Smith. That takes many potential landing spots off the board.

Florio pointed to Cardinals and Steelers as the most realistic landing spots left for Carr. Pittsburgh seemingly has the better Super Bowl odds, but even then they are a long shot. And that's ignoring the Aaron Rodgers of it all.

If Carr does decide to return to the NFL, he might until closer to training camp before actually choosing a team.