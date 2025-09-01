The New Orleans Saints are giving Brenden Rice, son of Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, a fresh look as they prepare for the 2025 NFL season. After the Los Angeles Chargers released Rice earlier this offseason, the Saints scheduled a workout with him, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Rice also recently worked out for the Philadelphia Eagles as he hunts for a spot on an NFL roster this year.

The Chargers drafted Brenden Rice, 23, in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL draft after a solid college career split between Colorado and USC. In his final college season, he recorded 45 catches for 791 yards and 12 touchdowns while catching passes from Heisman winner Caleb Williams. Despite that promise, Rice’s rookie year in the NFL was limited. He appeared in just three games for the Chargers, mostly on special teams, and recorded no regular-season offensive stats. A shoulder injury cut his season short in November 2024.

After the Chargers waived Rice, there was some talk of a possible spot on their practice squad if he cleared waivers. Instead, he drew interest elsewhere and has tried out with both the Eagles and now the Saints. New Orleans is looking to bolster its wide receiver depth ahead of the season opener, especially with recent roster movement.

Scouting reports on Rice highlight a strong build and competitive playing style, likely influenced by his Hall of Famer dad. He struggles somewhat with quickness and separation on short routes, but makes up for it with good speed and contested catch ability downfield. That gives him potential as a backup receiver with room to develop.

The Saints currently have a mix of receivers, including Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed, and a recent trade acquisition in Devaughn Vele. Rice’s workout there shows that teams still see enough in him to give him a chance. With the start of the season just days away, Rice remains in the mix to find his place in the league and continue the Rice legacy.

It’s a grind for the younger Rice, but he’s fighting hard to carve out his own NFL path. Both the Eagles and Saints workouts indicate there’s interest in seeing if he can translate his college success into a pro role. If Rice can make the Saints’ practice squad or active roster, it would be a fresh start to jumpstart his NFL journey in 2025.