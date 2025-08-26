Teams around the league are making roster cuts as each franchise must bring the roster size to 53 by Tuesday's 4 p.m. EST deadline. The Los Angeles Chargers are no different, and on Monday, the organization made its final decision on Jerry Rice's son.

Brenden Rice, who is 23 years old, is being released by the Chargers, according to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. However, it sounds like he could be on the practice squad, assuming he clears waivers.

“The Chargers are waiving WR Brenden Rice, source says, though a spot on the practice squad is possible for the son of Jerry Rice if he clears waivers.”

Rice was a seventh-round pick by the Chargers in the 2024 NFL Draft after playing two seasons at Colorado and two seasons at USC. His first year with Los Angeles wasn't memorable, as Brenden Rice only played in three games and recorded no stats.

Article Continues Below

With Jerry Rice's son no longer on the roster, the Chargers seem to be aiming for a wide receiver group consisting of Ladd McConkey, rookie Tre Harris, veteran Keenan Allen, and Quentin Johnston. One or two more receivers will likely make the roster, but those four are in line to be the top options for quarterback Justin Herbert.

More roster cuts will be made in due time. The Chargers are hoping to build upon their success from last season after ending the 2024-25 campaign with an 11-6 record. With Jim Harbaugh entering his second year as head coach, expectations are for Los Angeles to continue competing at a high level in a loaded AFC West.

The Chargers are set to begin the 2025-26 season with a Week 1 opener against the Kansas City Chiefs in a Friday night contest on September 5 in Brazil. It'll be a home game in Los Angeles, which gives the club a little advantage against the Chiefs.