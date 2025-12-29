The New Orleans Saints moved to 6-10 with a 34-26 victory over the Tennessee Titans in Week 27. In the process, pass rusher Cam Jordan got $600,000 richer.

Originally, Titans quarterback seemed to have broken away from the pressure and earn a first down. But after replay, Ward was deemed down and Jordan was given a sack. That marked sack 9.5 on the season. With a $600,000 incentive hitting at nine sacks, the defensive end got his payday, via Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football.

Alongside his sacks, Jordan exits Week 17 having put up 43 tackles, 13 quarterback hits and two forced fumbles in 2025. He has earned a 72.7 grade from Pro Football Focus, ranking 35/112 edge rushers. Jordan has excelled against the run, ranking 12 with his 76.5 grade.

Throughout his tenure with the Saints though, Jordan has been known for his ability to get to the quarterback. He now has 131 sacks over his 15-year career, tied for 22nd most in NFL history.

His entire NFL tenure, which has all come with the Saints, has seen Jordan produce 759 tackles, 246 quarterback hits, 17 forced fumbles and 12 fumble recoveries. He is an eight-time Pro Bowler and a former All-Pro.

Jordan's contract voids after the 2026 season, making him a free agent. He'll have plenty of decisions to make about his NFL future. It'd be shocking to see him play for another NFL franchise, but perhaps he chases a Super Bowl ring. Maybe he truly believes in Tyler Shough's rise and decides to run it back with the Saints. Jordan could just hang up his cleats.

Whatever he decides to do, the defensive end won't soon be forgotten in Saints history. He'll have an extra $600,000 to spend celebrating his latest sack achievement.