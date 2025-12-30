Overall, it's been a largely unremarkable season for the New Orleans Saints. However, there were some bright spots, courtesy of their rookies. One of them is QB Tyler Shough, who is a favorite to win Rookie of the Year.

This, after the Saints were criticized for “too many reaches” during the 2025 NFL Draft. In other words, taking too many risks, but some risks turned out to be worth taking.

In addition to Shough, three other Saints' rookies earned their wings as they joined ESPN's All-Rookie Team list, per John Sigler of Saints Wire. The three others were CB Quincy Riley, LT Kelvin Banks Jr., and safety Jonas Sanker. In Shough's case, he was on the second team.

How ESPN assesses each of those two rookie standouts

According to Ben Solak of ESPN, Banks has emerged as a viable left tackle.

“One of the quieter first-round picks, Banks has slid easily into New Orleans' left tackle spot and taken on a veteran's workload with aplomb. Rarely given tight end or chip help, Banks has been an above-average pass protector and has the quickness and flexibility that elite pass protectors often have. Those movement skills translate into the running game, where Banks has been a high-impact blocker as a puller and climber. The Saints got a good one.”

Meanwhile, he said that Riley has overcome any deficits to become a tantamount cornerback.

“A fourth-round pick out of Louisville, Riley got his first significant action in Week 3 and his first start in Week 5. But he took the starting job with both hands and refused to give it back. A sticky downfield corner with surprising physicality, Riley has impressive production at the catch point despite his size (5-foot-11, 195 pounds), detailing a highly encouraging future. Riley was only the No. 3 corner for the Saints this season and had some classic rookie mental snafus, but with Alontae Taylor being a rising free agent in 2026, Riley might end up a starter in all packages next season. He has earned it.”

On Sunday, the Saints will close out the season against the Atlanta Falcons.