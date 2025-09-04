As the New Orleans Saints prepare to open the 2025 NFL season at home against the Arizona Cardinals, Spencer Rattler is offering early confidence in the team’s new direction. The second-year quarterback gave a strong endorsement of first year head coach Kellen Moore, pointing to clarity and simplicity in the Saints offense as a sign of progress.

ESPN’s Katherine Terrell took to her X (formerly known as Twitter) account, posting Rattler’s thoughts on the young coach’s approach and leadership.

“Spencer Rattler said Kellen Moore is very dialed in to what he wants to accomplish. Said there’s not too much “clutter,” allows players to play freely.”

It’s a significant statement coming from a quarterback who is now the face of a rebuilding Saints roster. After a winless rookie season as a starter, Rattler was officially named QB1 following a preseason competition against rookie Tyler Shough. He now leads a revamped offense under Moore, who joined the franchise after helping the Philadelphia Eagles win Super Bowl LIX as the team's offensive coordinator.

Moore, 37-year-old, is the youngest head coach in the NFL and known for designing fast, player-friendly systems. For Rattler, the shift in coaching style may provide the freedom needed to find rhythm and consistency in 2025. That focus on execution is already resonating inside the building.

Moore’s arrival brings a renewed sense of urgency to an offense that struggled in 2024. New Orleans ranked 24th in points scored, 21st in total offense with 5,442 yards, and 23rd in passing offense, averaging just 205.2 yards per game through the air. With those numbers in mind, Rattler’s confidence in the system could be a sign that the Saints offense is poised to take a meaningful step forward in 2025.

The Saints quarterback will be tested early as New Orleans hosts Arizona in Week 1. But if the second year quarterback's tone is any indication, the organization may be turning a corner under its new leadership.