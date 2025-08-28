Just days before the regular season kicks off, Spencer Rattler of the New Orleans Saints stepped into the spotlight this week when the team announced he will open the 2025 NFL season as the starting quarterback. The decision came after a training camp competition with rookie Tyler Shough and placed the second-year passer at the center of the team’s quarterback battle. Rattler’s promotion drew immediate attention across the league, but no reaction carried more weight than that of legendary quarterback Drew Brees, who strongly backed the team’s decision.

In a recent sports program appearance, Brees was asked if he was surprised that the Saints handed QB1 duties to Rattler. The franchise icon dismissed that idea, explaining he expected the second-year quarterback to win the job.

“I’m not surprised,” Brees said. “I mean, look, they’re both young players, Rattler’s only in his second year, and Tyler Shough was just drafted… I was impressed with Rattler last year. Especially on a team that look, they were decimated by injury last season,” he said, according to Up & Adams Show.

Was Drew Brees surprised that the Saints named Spencer Rattler their starting QB? 🤔@heykayadams | @drewbrees | #Saints pic.twitter.com/F2HAt7a4yF — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) August 27, 2025

Rattler started six games in his rookie season, posting 1,317 passing yards, four touchdowns, and five interceptions. Despite those numbers, Brees stressed how difficult it was to evaluate him since he had limited time with Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed, two of the team’s top receivers, according to CBS Sports.

Rattler’s 2025 opportunity looks more promising thanks to a retooled supporting cast. The Saints’ front office added veteran wideout Brandin Cooks, first-round offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr., and depth pieces such as tight end Jack Stoll and rookie Moliki Matavao. They also acquired lineman Asim Richards to strengthen protection up front. Brees highlighted Cooks as a valuable addition capable of stretching the field and opening up the passing attack, giving Rattler the extra support he needs to spark the offense.

Beyond Rattler’s individual growth, Brees believes New Orleans could become a surprise team in the NFC South. He praised the overall roster, pointing to one of the league’s strongest offensive lines, Alvin Kamara’s versatility in the backfield, and the explosiveness of Olave and Shaheed. He also emphasized the defensive depth and the impact of head coach Kellen Moore, crediting him with instilling structure and confidence inside the locker room.

The NFC South remains wide open, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Atlanta Falcons, and Carolina Panthers all facing questions of their own. Without a dominant team, Brees sees a path for the Saints to compete.