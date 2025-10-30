The New Orleans Saints have turned the page at quarterback, naming rookie Tyler Shough their new starter heading into Week 9. Yet even with the promotion, the young signal-caller isn’t celebrating much. His honest comments painted a realistic picture of where the team stands after a brutal start to the 2025 NFL season.

The decision to elevate Shough comes after the team benched Spencer Rattler in the Week 8 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That defeat dropped the Saints to 1-7, a record that has made optimism scarce inside the locker room. Still, the rookie quarterback's maturity shined through as he took time to meet individually with receivers, setting the tone for accountability.

ESPN’s Katherine Terrell posted on her X (formerly known as Twitter) account, highlighting how the rookie quarterback’s teammates have responded since he was named the starter.

“So far, so good. … Obviously it's not like a fun situation, we're 1-7 right now. We've got to go out there and play better.”

That “not fun” remark hit home with fans because it reflects the reality of the Saints quarterback situation. The team isn’t looking for celebration—it’s looking for solutions. Shough, drafted No. 40 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft this past spring, didn’t show much consistency during the preseason or early regular-season snaps, but coaches have praised his poise and quick decision-making — qualities the offense badly needs heading into Week 9 vs. the Los Angeles Rams.

As he steps into the starting role, the challenge ahead is steep. He’ll be tested immediately by a Rams defense that thrives on disrupting rhythm and forcing mistakes. Even so, his willingness to embrace the grind shows leadership beyond his years.

Shough’s debut will be defined less by highlight throws and more by how he steadies a struggling offense searching for rhythm and identity.

The benching of Rattler was difficult for a locker room built on competition, but first-year head coach Kellen Moore’s message was clear—the Saints needed a spark. The rookie quarterback's measured response showed he understands the weight of the moment, and that mindset could be the first step toward turning the team’s season around.