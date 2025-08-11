The New Orleans Saints got their preseason underway on Sunday in a loss against the Los Angeles Chargers, which means fans got their first look at rookie quarterback Tyler Shough. Spencer Rattler got the start for the Saints in this one, but Shough got plenty of reps as the backup in the 27-13 loss.

Shough showed both good and bad signs, which is to be expected from a rookie seeing his first game action during the preseason. The second-round pick also got banged up during the game and is suffering from a bruised knee, but he played through it and is not concerned moving forward according to Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football.

“Saints QB Tyler Shough said he bruised his right knee but played through it and didn’t seem concerned after the game,” Triplett reported on X, formerly Twitter after the game.

Shough finished the game 15-for-22 with 165 yards, one touchdown and an interception. He was also sacked twice and tan the ball once for three yards.

Overall, Shough played on time for the most part and got the ball where it needed to go, including a long touchdown to a wide open Mason Tipton. However, he also threw an ugly pick-six on an out route that was thrown late and inside, one of the biggest no-nos for a quarterback.

Shough is an older prospect, so the Saints won't want to see too many of those mistakes due to the fact that he has less hypothetical room to grow than a younger and less polished prospect would. However, it was still a solid debut and should keep him right in contention with Rattler for the starting job as the preseason goes on.

The Saints were heavily criticized and questioned for taking Shough at No. 40 overall, making him the third quarterback off the board after Cam Ward and Jaxson Dart. However, the Louisville product will have plenty of chances to prove everyone wrong this season and try to cement himself as the quarterback of the future in New Orleans.