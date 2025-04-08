While the New York Jets are happy about their new coach, the quarterback situation still seems a little murky. And Dan Orlovsky revealed the biggest question about the signing of Justin Fields, according to a post on X by ESPNNFL.

Justin Fields has arrived at the New York Jets OTAs @danorlovsky7

wants to see if the Jets can “find that perfect marriage” between Justin Fields the runner and Justin Fields the passer.

Tanner Angstram, who is their new offensive coordinator in New York, who comes from Detroit … what’s the offense gonna look like,” Orloveksy said. “What’s the mixture of schematics they’re going to put together?

Jets QB Justin Fields has plenty to prove

The biggest concern about Fields is his career record of 14-30. However, he did go 4-2 in a short stint with the Steelers last season.

“Here’s the reality,” Orlovsky said. “Justin Fields since 2021 averages six yards per carry. That’s only behind Lamar Jackson and Jayden Daniels. So you absolutely want to utilize that skillset.

“But that’s not necessarily something this offensive coordinator saw, certainly with Jared Goff in Detroit. So what is going to be the mixture of offense, scheme (and) philosophy wise, with the athlete that Justin Fields is. But (he’s) also the plenty capable thrower of the football as a quarterback. Can they find that perfect marriage?”

Glenn said he believes Fields has the right mix to succeed for the Jets, according to nfl.com.

“He has a quiet confidence about himself,” the Jets new head coach said. “He can really throw the deep ball really, really well. Obviously, his legs are something that's dynamic not just in college but the NFL, as well. I just think he's ready to break out as a top-notch quarterback. So, he's going to do everything he can to be one of the better ones and we are going to coach our asses off to make sure he does a good job out there.”

Fields currently doesn’t have any real competition for the Jets' starting spot. Veteran Tyrod Taylor sits in the backup spot. However, the Jets could take a quarterback in the draft. It all hinges on what happens with the first six picks. If Shedeur Sanders or Jaxson Dart remain on the board, the Jets would have a decision to make. How much faith they have in Fields would be tested, as one NFL mock draft has the Jets taking Dart.