The New York Jets hired Aaron Glenn to be their next head coach. After their brutal season last year, they poached the Detroit Lions' defensive coordinator from Dan Campbell's staff. Many coaches have been heralded as the guy who can turn the sinking Jets' ship around. Campbell told Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk that Glenn is the guy who can do it.

“As long as he’s got the support, A.G. will turn that thing around,” Campbell said. “There’s no question. He’s an unbelievable leader and he’s an even better person. He’s the type of guy who makes people rally around him and do things to help him have success. So he is going to bring the right type of people around him. He’s already done that with the coaches and he’ll bring the right kind of players. Look, if he can’t, nobody can, that’s my opinion.”

A jaded Jets fan, which is the only type at this point, would tell you that every coach has come in with this type of hype. Robert Saleh led the 49ers' defense to the Super Bowl, Adam Gase had the Peyton Manning stamp of approval, and Todd Bowles showed promise in season one. But Glenn is not the only one getting the compliments.

Aaron Glenn's staff will be important to the Jets' success

As with any coach hiring, Jets fans were eager to see who Glenn would bring in as the coordinators. Steve Wilks was fired by the 49ers after a Super Bowl appearance in 2023-24 and is now on New York's staff. Another leader who can carry the defense without Glenn's assistance is key to the head coach's success.

The Jets' biggest issue for years has been their offense, so the offensive coordinator is the bigger deal. Tanner Engstrand has never called an NFL play but worked for the Lions from 2020-24. He was part of the compliment from Campbell and has fans across the league. Engstrand has called plays in the XFL and college.

All of that said, the Jets will not be expected to do much this season. Despite their brutal record last year, they got worse on paper. Justin Fields has a lot to live up to statistically compared to Aaron Rodgers, they do not have a second receiver behind Garrett Wilson, and they lost CJ Mosley. This Jets team is a tough task for Glenn and his staff in their first foray.