The 2025 season has been a slog for the New York Jets. New York has dealt with multiple injuries and plenty of adversity during Aaron Glenn's inaugural season as head coach. The hits just keep on coming, as the Jets are already down 21-7 against the Dolphins at the end of the first quarter.

Jets QB Tyrod Taylor went down with an injury during the first quarter on Sunday. He was replaced by undrafted rookie Brady Cook, who made his NFL debut.

“Brady Cook grabs his hemet. No sign of Tyrod Taylor on the sideline,” Jets reporter Andy Vasquez posted on social media. “Looks like the undrafted rookie is about to make his NFL debut for the Jets, who are down 21-0 after a complete no-show in 1Q.”

Taylor was ruled as questionable to return with a groin injury shortly after leaving the game.

The Jets still have backup QB Justin Fields, but he was already ruled inactive for Sunday's game because of knee soreness, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Cook signed with New York as an undrafted free agent back in May.

Jets have faith in UDFA QB Brady Cook

Article Continues Below

Head coach Aaron Glenn has a lot of faith in the young rookie. He praised Cook during an interview ahead of Week 14.

“He’s improving,” Glenn said on Friday, per John Flanigan of SNY. “The one thing we do quite a bit in practice is we have a number of competition periods, and you see exactly how this guy goes about his business when his time comes — he looks forward to it…

“He always asks when those opportunities are gonna come for him, and we make sure to give him those reps; he’s a very competitive guy — I can’t tell you when, but he’ll be a quarterback in this league, I do know that,” Glenn added.

Cook is currently 0-1 passing and has one rush for zero rushing yards. Taylor did not play much better, only going 1-of-4 for six yards and an interception.

The Jets are down 21-7 with just under eight minutes left in the first half.