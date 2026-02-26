After a disastrous season for the New York Jets, the team could be in the business of rebuilding, though the speculation around running back Breece Hall has been one that fans are monitoring. As it seems the plan for the Jets is to franchise tag Hall, one head coach believes that may not be the right idea.

NFL insider James Palmer spoke on “Scoop City” and said that he was “out to dinner with a head coach,” and the topic came up around Hall. The anonymous head coach would ask about New York's pathway with Hall, with the reporter signaling that they'll likely use the franchise tag, but the coach responded that he wouldn't do it, questioning the running back's ability.

“I was out to dinner with a head coach last night, and he asked me, ‘Hey, what are the Jets going to do with Breece Hall?’ And I was like, ‘I think they’re going to tag him. And I said that to him, and he goes, ‘Yeah, I wouldn’t do that, I don’t think he’s that good anymore.' And I countered with I feel like they need some good players,” Palmer said.

Last season, Hall would rush for 1,065 yards to go along with four touchdowns, though the coach might have questions regarding his continued production. Still, Jets general manager Darren Moughey would speak about Hall, saying that if a deal is not reached by March 3, then the franchise tag will be implemented.

“Jets GM Darren Moughey on RB Breece Hall: “The tags are an option.” Asked again after that, says they’ll tag him if they can’t reach a long-term deal by March 3,” Mike Garafolo wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday.

It remains to be seen what happens with New York and Hall.