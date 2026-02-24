The New York Jets are looking for ways to improve after a disastrous 2025 season that saw many calling for the job of head coach Aaron Glenn. Instead, Glenn will be back on the sidelines for at least one more year in New York, as he looks to turn around one of the NFL's most inept franchises.

Now, Glenn is confirming a change that will be on the horizon for the 2026 season.

“HC Aaron Glenn confirms he’ll call plays on defense,” reported Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network on X, formerly Twitter. “…Said he’ll still be a head coach involved in all three phases but wanted an OC ‘that had a lot of experience,' which led him to Frank Reich.”

“Play calling is my superpower, really,” said Glenn.

Jets fans will certainly be hoping for a superhero-like play calling performance out of Glenn next season in order to turn around a defense that was one of the worst in the NFL throughout the season, and also parted ways with arguably its best two players in Quinnen Williams and Sauce Gardner at the trade deadline.

“There’s mistakes that I made that I won’t replicate this season. I feel really good about that,” said Glenn, per Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports on X.

The Jets have the number two pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, and have plenty of areas of need on the roster, including the quarterback position, after the Justin Fields experiment crashed and burned last year.

With Glenn calling the plays on defense, perhaps New York will have a tad more stability on the sidelines heading into 2026, which could go a long way in turning around their fortunes.