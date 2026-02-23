Cameron Jordan must be gearing up for a post-playing career in broadcasting because he has all the talking points down. Weeks after perpetuating the “Josh Allen can't win the big one” narrative while appearing on ESPN's “First Take,” the star New Orleans Saints defensive end landed perhaps the easiest punchline in American professional sports. While discussing the future of the franchise, he decided to go after the long-suffering New York Jets.

“I hope so,” Jordan said when asked if the Saints can go on a deep run, per the Underdog NFL X account. “Isn't that the goal? Ain't nobody going the whole offseason, thinking like, ‘man, I hope we just win three games.' I'll leave that to the Jets.”

The Gang Green have absorbed many stray bullets during their 15-year playoffs drought, so fans are quite accustomed to the merciless ridicule by now. However, they probably did not expect to serve as target practice for the 6-11 Saints. New Orleans players have plenty to keep themselves busy without mocking the embattled AFC East squad. Despite a strong finish to the 2025-26 campaign, they still finished in last place in the much-maligned NFC South Division.

Article Continues Below

Moreover, the Saints have not clinched a postseason berth since 2020-21. Jordan is just asking for trouble by picking on one of the seven teams that had a worse record than his squad. Unfortunately for Jets fans, they do not have much of a rebuttal. New Orleans still has many questions to answer, but the organization at least feels confident about its starting quarterback situation. New York cannot rationally say the same.

Still, the Saints must be careful to not let wins versus the sub-.500 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Carolina Panthers, Tennessee Titans and New York Jets get to their heads. A seasoned leader like Cameron Jordan needs to keep the locker room humble and hungry for more Ws. Roasting one of the worst franchises the NFL presently has to offer should be beneath him.

Rest assured, people will remember this jab and will not hesitate to use it against the three-time All-Pro should the Saints take a step backwards in 2026.