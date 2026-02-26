Without a solidified No. 2 prospect behind Fernando Mendoza, the New York Jets could go in any direction with the second pick of the 2026 NFL Draft. The conundrum gives general manager Darren Mougey a lot of flexibility, but an equal amount of pressure.

Jets fans want to see the team select a quarterback at No. 2, but the weak state of the class leaves them without any feasible options that early in the draft. The uncertainty of the player pool leaves New York without a “slam dunk” target, according to ESPN's Peter Schrager.

“This isn't the best draft to have the No. 2 overall pick because there's no slam dunk No. 2 overall pick,” Schrager said. “Usually, there's a quarterback prospect, then you got a Myles Garrett or an Aidan Hutchinson. This might not be that. So you could see a Caleb Downs be elevated to No. 2, you could see a Carnell Tate go up all the way to No. 2. This is one of those drafts where it's to each his own, there's 31 flavors.”

Many analysts like Ohio State safety Caleb Downs as the second-best prospect of the class. The Jets could use Downs, but safeties are rarely taken in the top-10, much less at No. 2.

Assuming the Jets address their quarterback need in free agency, they also have a dire need for almost every defensive position. New York depleted its defense when it dealt Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams at the 2025 trade deadline.

The Gardner trade gave the Jets two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft. The two options give Mougey the ability to double up on Day One, or potentially trade the No. 2 pick if he exhausts all his options.