No one is saying “don't sleep on the New York Jets” just yet, but head coach Aaron Glenn just got a literal message about not sleeping.

The 53-year-old Glenn was caught on video taking a nap during the first day of on-field workouts at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

As Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker David Bailey was about to show off his speed at the 40-yard dash, Glenn was seen on live TV with his eyes closed.

It is highly unlikely that he was taking himself back to the great days of the 2025 Jets season because no such thing transpired. Fortunately for Glenn, someone seemingly called his attention, waking up the Jets mentor from his nap.

Take a look at that moment here:

Somebody probably alerted Jets HC Aaron Glenn that he's asleep on live television. #NFL pic.twitter.com/VxqNpzcMai — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 26, 2026

Fans online had a great time reacting to Glenn's napping video.

“The Jets have been asleep at the clock for several years. Nothing new here. 😁,” said a fan.

“Aye mannnn yall chill on my coach dawg , he was just resting his eyes 🤣🤣🤣🤣,” another commented.

“Fired his entire staff and is falling asleep at the combine. Damn maybe Jets fans do have it worse than we do in Cleveland,” a social media commenter on X (formerly Twitter) said.

“Seeing through his eyelids must be another one of his superpowers🤣,” a different X user joked.

“He did that all season too,” read another comment.

There’s nothing wrong with a quick nap, but it just hits different when it’s someone whose team won only three games in an entire NFL season.