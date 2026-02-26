After spending the first four years of his career with the New York Jets, pass rusher Jermaine Johnson II has been traded to the Tennessee Titans. Before his time with the Jets officially comes to a close, Johnson had one last message for fans.

The Jets-Titans trade can't officially be processed until the new league year in March. While the time is dwindling, Johnson is cherishing his final few moments with New York.

“New York, thank you for everything truly,” Johnson posted on X, formerly Twitter. “The love I’ve been shown here for the past 4-5 years has been nothing short of amazing, both on and off the field. Y’all will always hold a special place in my heart. Wish all of my former coaches and former teammates the best!! Thank all of y’all for sharing a battlefield with me. 11 out.”

The pass rusher was initially selected in first round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Jets. By 2023, he was a full-time starter and was named to his first Pro Bowl after posting 55 tackles, 16 quarterback hits and 7.5 sacks.

But then, Johnson tore his Achilles in 2024, ending his season after two games. He came back in 2025, recording 43 tackles, six quarterback hits and three sacks. Johnson ends his time with the Jets having made 131 tackles, 27 quarterback hits and 13 tackles.

During that 2023 season, Robert Saleh was Johnson's head coach. Now, the two have been reunited on the Jets. Saleh knows how to use the pass rusher to the best of his abilities. And with his contract expiring soon, Johnson will want to perform.

Still, he won't forget his time with the Jets. There wasn't a lot of winning, but the franchise helped Johnson get his start in the NFL. No matter what happens in Tennessee, New York will always be the team that drafted him.