New York Jets owner Woody Johnson recently claimed he wanted the NFLPA report cards not to be made public. He actually got his wish, as the NFLPA decided to follow through with that request. Unfortunately for Johnson, the official grades were leaked.

Johnson and the Jets' ownership group received a “B” grade in the leaked report cards, according to Kayln Kahler of ESPN. That's actually a decent grade, as that ties New York with the Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, and Los Angeles Rams.

“Vikings: A+

Ravens: A+

Broncos: A+

Commanders: A+

Raiders: A

Texans: A

Dolphins: A

Colts: A

Jaguars: A

Falcons: A

Lions: A

Seahawks: A

Bills: A-

Saints: A-

Bears: A-

Packers: A-

49ers: A-

Chargers: A-

Jets: B

Eagles: B

Cowboys: B

Giants: B

Rams: B

Panthers: B-

Patriots: B-

Chiefs: C+

Browns: C

Titans: C

Bengals: D+

Bucs: D

Steelers: D-

Cardinals: F”

Woody Johnson blasted the NFLPA report cards after the 2024-25 season, as players gave him and the ownership group the lowest grade in the league a year ago. He called the report cards “totally bogus” after being given an “F” grade last offseason.

Article Continues Below

However, it appears the longtime Jets owner made some big changes, as he jumped from an “F” to a “B.” All things considered, it appears New York is trending in the right direction, at least according to the players on the roster.

This year's report card actually turned out to be solid for the Jets' organization. The lowest grade on the leaked report card is an “F-” for the Home Game Field category. However, the next lowest grade on the report card was a “B-” for the Offensive Coordiantor category. Overall, it appears the players were relatively happy across the board.

“Treatment of Families: B+

Home Game Field: F-

Food/Dining Area: B

Nutritionist/Dietician: A

Locker Room: A-

Training Room: B

Training Staff: B+

Weight Room: B+

Strength Coaches: A

Position Coaches: B

Offensive Coordinator: B-

Defensive Coordinator: B+

Special Teams Coordinator: A

Team Travel: B+

Head Coach: A

General Manager: A-

Team Ownership: B”